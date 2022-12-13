Contact Us
Deer Smashes Through Window Of Gettysburg Restaurant

Jillian Pikora
The deer in the Blue and Grey Bar and Grey in Gettysburg.
The deer in the Blue and Grey Bar and Grey in Gettysburg. Photo Credit: Facebook/Keith Petters

A deer apparently auditioning to pull Santa Claus's sleigh fairly flew into the front window of the Blue and Gray Bar & Grill in Gettysburg on Monday, Dec. 12, according to owner Keith Petters. 

The restaurant located on the first block of Baltimore Street was empty except for employees when the deer crashed through the glass around 8:45 a.m.

Employees kept it came until Officers from the Gettysburg Police Department and the U.S. National Parks Service, and a Pennsylvania Game Commission warden arrived. 

The deer was taken in a pickup truck to a nearby farm.

The damaged window cost about $700 to repair. 

