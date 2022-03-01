Coroner IDs Two Victims Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Central Pennsylvania

The identities of the victims of a deadly carbon monoxide poisoning incident have been released by the coroner who was called to the scene.

The victims have been identified as Anne Tayler, 76, of Abbottstown, and Louis Sanders Sr., 72, of Gettysburg, according to Adams County coroner Pat Felix who pronounced them deceased on Sunday at 5:04 p.m., according to a report by PennLive.

A vehicle running in the garage of a residence in the 100 block of Woods Road in Abbottstown caused the carbon monoxide fumes to spread throughout the home to the bedroom where the victims were found, the coroner told WGAL News 8.

Both victims are believed to have been sleeping at the time, the outlet reports citing the coroner.

Their bodies were discovered 14 to 16 hours after the succumbed to the poison, the coroner told the outlet.

The deaths were ruled accidental, according to the coroner.

Originally it was reported that four people were found unconscious but the coroner told PennLive she "was unaware of anyone else in the house beyond the two who died."

There was no carbon monoxide detector inside the house, according to the coroner.

State police are investigating this incident.

