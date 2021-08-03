Community Rallies Raising $37K For Families Of 2 Fatal Crash Victims In Gettysburg

A crash in Adams County claimed two lives on Friday, according to the Pennsylvania State police.

Mike Green, 32, of Thomasville and Karigen Emig, 22, of Gettysburg, died on impact in the crash just before 10 p.m., according to the Adams County Coroner.

Green was driving his Suzuki GSX 13000R at a high speed while heading east on Route 30, state police say.

Emig was driving her Kia Forte, making a left turn out of the parking lot near C&D Bar and Grill by Stanley Drive.

Green struck the driver's side door, spinning the vehicles onto Route 30 and pushing them several feet.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Green was known as the life of the party and a bit of a class clown. A Facebook group with over 200 members has formed for friends and family to get details about his memorial and funeral services, as well as share their memories.

The group is full of his sense of humor, like that time he compared his food belly to his friend's actually pregnant one-- commenters agree that he was further along.

Mike Green with his friend Kara Lee as she said in her original post: "Uncle Mike comparing our baby bellies (food baby vs real baby) saddened you won't be able to meet & hold my baby girl. This will always be on of my favorites 💚" Facebook- Kara Lee

He enjoyed weightlifting and motorcycle riding, according to his Instagram.

A memorial has been set up at the scene of the crash for Green.

Memorials for Mike Green at the scene of the accident. Facebook

A GoFundMe has been launched to cover the cost of his funeral and memorial services.

The campaign has already raise over $13,000 of its $15,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.

If you want to donate you can do so here.

Karigen Emig was a recent summa cum laude graduate with a B.S. in Fashion Merchandising from Thomas Jefferson University, according to her Facebook.

Fashion was Emig's passion. She was interning at CoEdition as a merchandiser and working part-time at Aritzia as a service advisor/inventory associate, according to her LinkedIn.

Emig was interested in learning more about the world around her and supporting others. She attended feminists rallies and supported the Black Lives Matter movement. She also loved to travel, especially in the Mediterranean-- her last trip was to Morocco.

A memorial has also been setup at the scene in her memory.

Karigen Emig memorial at the scene of the accident. Facebook

A separate GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help her parents cover the cost of her memorial and funeral services.

The campaign has raised over $24,000, exceeding it's $10,000 by Tuesday afternoon.

If you would like to donate you can do so here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.