Chilling Dashcam Footage Shows Uber Driver Begging For Life Before Passenger Kills Her: Report

"I'm begging you, I have four kids."

Those were some of Christina "Christi" Marto Spicuzza's last words before her Uber passenger, Calvin Anthony Crew, 22, shot and killed her during a ride last weekend in Pennsylvania, according to a recent news report.

Crew, of Penn Hills, used his girlfriend's phone to order the Uber before ordering 38-year-old Spicuzza to drive at gunpoint, as she begged for her life the entire time, the Pittsburgh Post Gazette says citing court documents.

Spicuzza's body was found with a single gunshot wound to her head, by an Amazon driver on a street in Pitcairn. Crew has been charged in her death.

Video retrieved from Spicuzza's dashcam shows that Crew got into the car and then held his gun to the back of her head, PPG says.

"You've got to be kidding me," she can be heard saying. Spicuzza, politely asked Crew to take the gun off of her, before he reached into the front seat and pulled her phone from the dashboard, and then the camera.

“Do what I say, and everything will be all right,” said Crew, previously noting he had a family too.

Crew was originally arrested in connection with a September 2020 charge for Sale or Transfer of Firearms on Feb. 15 but was released on his own recognizance, his most recent court docket shows.

His preliminary hearing in that case has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge William Wagner on March 3 at 9 a.m., according to the docket.

Information on his current charges and court hearings will be released after his arraignment and shared with the media at a press conference on Friday, according to the police.

Crew was being held in the Allegheny County jail and no mugshot has been released, police told Daily Voice on Thursday.

