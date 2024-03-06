James Miller, 61 of Porter Avenue in East Huntington Township, Scottsdale, allegedly shot at his neighbor's home on Cedar Drive and then at two uniformed state troopers on Jan. 28, 2024.

He was arraigned before Judge Charles D. Moore at 11:30 a.m. on March 6 on the following 21 charges court records show:

Felony Criminal Attempt - Criminal Homicide (two counts).

Felony Aggravated Assault- attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference (four counts).

Felony Aggravated Assault - fear of imminent serious bodily injuries to designated individuals (two counts).

Felony Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer (two counts).

Felony Discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure (two counts).

Misdemeanor Simple Assault (four counts).

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person (four counts).

Misdemeanor Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

It all began when the troopers arrived in the area to investigate his neighbor's complaint and saw an AR-15 inside Miller's home as they talked to him through his Ring video camera doorbell, the DA's office detailed in the release.

During the brief encounter Miller grabbed the gun and walked out the door towards the troopers as they commanded him to stop and drop the rifle, the DA explained. When he exited the home he shot directly at the troopers — who were all within 7 to 15 yards of the doorway to the home — all the time he continued to barrel towards them with the gun raised, according to the DA.

That's when troopers fired back, striking Miller in the arm (his bandage is still visible in the photo submitted by the DA above), this caused him to "drop the rifle and fall to the ground," as stated in the release.

The troopers immediately jumped into action giving Miller medical care until EMS arrived with the ambulance to take him to an area hospital, according to the DA.

Investigators recovered seven shell casings, the AR-15 rifle, and a pump shotgun all in the area outside the entrance to Miller's home near the barn on his property.

All seven shots missed the troopers and no police injuries were reported.

Miller's preliminary hearing is scheduled before Judge Moore at 11 a.m. on March 20, as detailed in his latest docket.

Miller has a record of fighting, harassment, and public drunkenness, court records show.

