Gettysburg Man Missing For Months, State Police Say

Markell "Kell" T. Byrd, 29 has been missing since the middle of February, authorities first share in March, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

Byrd is believed to have been driving a white 2011 Kia Soul, PA LDF5007 at the time he went missing.

"Mr. Byrd has been entered in NCIC as a Missing Person," police said, adding that, "attempts to locate Mr. Byrd by his family and this department, have been unsuccessful."

A cash reward of an unknown amount might be available for anyone who provides information that leads police to Byrd.

If anyone has information as to Mr. Byrd's whereabouts, please contact the Gettysburg Police Department, Detectives Unit, at 717-334-1168 or gpd@gettysburgpa.gov or the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.