4-Year-Old Child Hands Heroin To PA Police During Traffic Stop: Affidavit

Christine Lynn Kregiel, 33, was spotted stumbling out of her Chevy Equinox with a young child in the car, so a bystander called the police, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Plum Borough police responded and observed her running two stop signs and driving over the yellow line on Plum Street. When she pulled over on Renton Road she was crying, slurring her words, and she appeared "disheveled," the police explained in court documents.

Her 4-year-old child was seen by the police in a car seat in the back unrestrained.

Kregiel failed multiple field sobriety tests and then refused a blood test, so she was arrested.

The police waited with the child until their ride came. While waiting the 4-year-old told them that “mommy had him hide her medicine,” and he handed the officer a small coin purse containing 12 stamp bags of suspected heroin— six full and six empty— and a rolled-up $1 bill, according to the affidavit.

Kregiel has been charged with the following offenses according to her court docket:

Fenlony endangering the welfare of children.

Misdemeanor obstructing administration of law or other government official.

Misdemeanor prohibited acts- possession.

Misdemeanor prohibited acts.

Misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances.

Summary duties at stop signs (2 counts).

Summary careless driving.

Summary restraint systems.

She was released on "nonmonetary bail" on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, according to her docket.

Her preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Randy C. Martini at 9 a.m. on July 5, 2023, as detailed in her docket.

