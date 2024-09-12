Homicide: Man Police Cannot ID Shot Dead In York

Officers were called to a report of a man shot dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the the 800 block of West College Avenue around 4:52 p.m., as detailed in the release.

"The identity of this individual is currently unknown, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide," the police wrote in the release.

The investigation is on going.

Anyone with information about this fatal incident is asked to contact the police.

By emailing Detective Commander Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org, calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, or York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.