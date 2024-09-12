Fair 68°

SHARE

Homicide: Man Police Cannot ID Shot Dead In York

A man was found shot dead in York City and police had yet to be able to identified him at the time of the police release at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12. 

The park in the 800 block of West College Avenue where the man was found.

The park in the 800 block of West College Avenue where the man was found.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Officers were called to a report of a man shot dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the the 800 block of West College Avenue around 4:52 p.m., as detailed in the release. 

"The identity of this individual is currently unknown, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide," the police wrote in the release. 

The investigation is on going. 

Anyone with information about this fatal incident is asked to contact the police. 

By emailing Detective Commander Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org, calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, or York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219. 

to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE