Eric Wright, 29, of the 200 block of North Hartley Street, in York, was found shot dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the the 800 block of West College Avenue around 4:52 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, as detailed in the release. Deputy Coroner Scott Pennewill responded to the scene to investigate and certify the death at 5 p.m.

His autopsy was completed at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown on Saturday, Sept. 14. His cause of death was determined to be multiple gun shot wounds and the manner was homicide, the coroner explained.

His next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information about this fatal incident is asked to contact the police.

By emailing Detective Commander Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org, calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, or York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

Eric's community has already been sharing about his death on social media.

He was a Brooklyn, NY native who relocated to York, PA, according to his social media. Eric attended Crispus Attucks Charter School, going onto be a class of 2016 graduate of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

He is survived by his family.

Additional details about his life was unavailable at the time of publishing. His family is invited to share information, like funeral details, with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

