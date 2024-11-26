Brady A. Knatz, 26, of Hampstead, MD, began communicating with the York County teen, identified as S.C., on Sept. 25, 2024, using the Snapchat username "scooby_snacs," according to the affidavit of probable cause. Knatz allegedly initiated the conversation by asking S.C. if she wanted a "sugar daddy" and revealed he was 24 years old, police said.

S.C. told investigators that despite informing Knatz of her age, he responded by saying it was "hot" and continued to request explicit images, police said. The affidavit alleges that Knatz sent graphic photos of himself, including images of his face and genitals while pushing S.C. to send nude photos. S.C. complied, sending photos exposing her breasts, according to investigators.

Police said Knatz sent messages detailing violent sexual acts he wanted to perform on S.C., including using restraints and forcing her to gag, even after acknowledging her age. The conversations ended on Oct. 1, 2024, when S.C.’s mother discovered the messages on her phone and contacted authorities.

Detectives confirmed the explicit messages during a review of S.C.'s Snapchat account and worked with Pennsylvania State Police to identify Knatz through search warrants and photo comparisons with his government-issued identification.

Knatz has been charged with the following felonies:

Felony Unlawful Contact with a Minor.

Felony Sexual Abuse of Children.

Felony Corruption of Minors.

Knatz’s preliminary hearing is set for a later date. His bail and arraignment details were not immediately available.

