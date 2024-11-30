Brady Alexander Knatz, 26, of Hampstead, allegedly initiated sexually explicit conversations with the teen, identified as S.C., in September 2024 using the username "scooby_snacs," police said. Despite learning her age, Knatz continued requesting explicit photos and describing graphic sexual acts, investigators allege. The communications were discovered by S.C.'s mother on Oct. 1, 2024, prompting the police investigation.

The new court filings obtained by Daily Voice detail additional charges, including trafficking and aggravated assault, against Knatz. This follows our previous coverage, where police outlined Knatz's alleged Snapchat interactions with the teen.

Charges:

Trafficking in Individuals – Recruit/Entice/Solicit

Statutory Sexual Assault – 11 Years Older

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse – Person Less Than 16

Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 16

Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above

Corruption of Minors

Indecent Assault – Person Less Than 16

Details of the Case:

Knatz contacted S.C. through Snapchat and began requesting explicit photos while describing disturbing sexual acts he wanted to perform on her, police said. The investigation revealed that Knatz sent graphic photos of himself and continued to pursue the teen despite her repeatedly confirming she was 15 years old, authorities said.

S.C.'s mother discovered the messages on her phone, leading to Knatz's identification and arrest. Law enforcement confirmed Knatz’s identity through Snapchat records and a comparison to his government-issued identification.

Arrest And Court Details:

Knatz was arrested on Nov. 27, 2024, and initially held at York County Prison after failing to post $100,000 monetary bail. He was later released the same evening when bondsman Stephen Zachary Hobbs posted the bail, according to court documents.

Preliminary Arraignment: Nov. 27, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. before Judge Joseph Spadaccino.

Preliminary Hearing: Dec. 10, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge John H. Fishel.

