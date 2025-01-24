Support Swells For Beekeeper, School Staffer Who Lost Entire Home In West Chester Fire

Chester County resident Anne Svelling was attempting to warm her West Chester home with a fire in the fireplace when flames spread throughout the house early Tuesday, Jan. 21, according to a GoFundMe.

“Anne and her daughter Hannah, and their pets, escaped the fire safely,” said campaign organizer Johnny DiGiuseppe.

Unfortunately, the family’s home wasn’t as lucky. Dozens of firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the flames in frigid temperatures with limited water resources, DiGiuseppe said. The house deemed was a total loss.

In the days since tragedy struck, the community has shown an overwhelming display of support for Svelling, a staffer at Sarah W. Starkweather Elementary School. She’s also known locally as the founder of Lucky Hill Honey.

“Many have enjoyed the honey she and her bees have made,” DiGiuseppe said.

Investigators believe the fire started in the home’s chimney, the Starkweather PTO said on Facebook, adding, “As you may be able to imagine, Ms. Swelling is devastated.”

More than $14,000 had been raised of Friday, Jan. 24. Those interested in donating can do so via GoFundMe.

