Brandon "Bam" Cole Margera, 44, a West Chester native, appeared in Chester Court District Court on Monday, Sept. 23, and is due back in court on Wednesday, Sept. 25, the clerk said.

A judge ordered Margera to complete a drug and alcohol evaluation before the judge decides on his case and sets bail, the clerk said.

The 44-year-old was arrested last Monday, Sept. 16 in Fulton County during a traffic stop on suspicion of DUI, Pennsylvania State Police told us. That led to a warrant for his arrest in Chester County.

Michael T. van der Veen, attorney for Margera, told Daily Voice: "Judge (Patrick) Carmody has ordered a drug and alcohol evaluation for tomorrow, and we expect Bam will be released tomorrow or Wednesday at the latest. Bam has been doing very well and for the past year or more has passed all his drug and alcohol screenings. His professional life has been going well and we look forward to his release so he can continue his growth."

Police responded to a report of a man sitting in front of an ice cream shop in the 7500 block of Great Cove Road in Belfast Township, according to the State Police report. Before police arrived, the person allegedly drove off in a black four-door sedan, the report says.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle matching that description, which was heading south on Great Cove Road, and conduct a traffic stop.

Margera was then placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and other violations, police said.

Charges are pending a toxicology report, a State Police spokesman said on Monday, Sept. 23.

Margera is a former professional skateboarder, stunt performer, television personality, and filmmaker. He rose to prominence in the early 2000s as one of the stars of the MTV reality shows "Jackass" and "Viva La Bam."

In June 2024, Margera pleaded guilty to two counts of summary disorderly conduct as part of a plea deal with Chester County prosecutors. At the time, the District Attorney's Office said Margera was given six months of probation in total — three months for each count, to be served consecutively.

Margera was originally charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after an April 2023 incident involving his brother. He surrendered to police on an arrest warrant days later.

The month prior, he was accused of public intoxication and disorderly conduct at the Radnor Hotel in Delaware County, charges that were later withdrawn.

