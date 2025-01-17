Lawrence Dass, 27, was charged with five counts of burglary and related offenses following his Jan. 14 arrest by the West Chester Borough Police Department. He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Marian Vito, who set bail at $50,000, officials said. Dass is being held at Chester County Prison ahead of a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 21.

Authorities began investigating after a series of break-ins in August 2024. Using video surveillance, fingerprint evidence, and DNA, detectives identified Dass as the suspect, according to the criminal complaint.

Dass was also connected to the theft of a West Chester officer’s body armor vest and badge, police said.

“Burglars destroy our sense of security in our homes,” Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said in a statement. “Thanks to a combination of good police work and an ability to leverage technology during the investigation, West Chester is a safer place.”

West Chester Borough Police Chief Joshua Lee praised his detectives and community partners for their assistance in the investigation.

“West Chester Detectives are working tirelessly to determine how many other burglaries this defendant is linked to,” Lee said. “We are thankful for the cooperation from the community and numerous law enforcement agencies.”

The case was investigated with help from Chester County Detectives, Montgomery County Detectives, Collegeville Borough Police, Philadelphia Police, and several other local departments. Assistant District Attorney Annie Yoskoski is prosecuting the case.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact West Chester Borough Police at 610-696-2700.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Chester and receive free news updates.