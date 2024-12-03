**WARNING THE FOLLOWING DETAILS ARE DISTURBING**

James Richards, 53, of Satellite Beach, Florida, was arrested on Nov. 30, 2024, as part of a sting operation by Chester County detectives. Authorities said Richards believed he was meeting a 9-year-old child and brought $300, lubrication jelly, and Skittles candy to a prearranged location where he was taken into custody.

Richards is charged with Attempted Rape of a Child, Trafficking in Persons, and related offenses. He was arraigned on Dec. 1, 2024, before Magisterial District Judge Timothy Arndt, who set his bail at $2 million cash. Richards remains in custody at Chester County Prison.

“The Defendant traveled to Chester County with the express purpose of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl for $300," said District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe. "I am grateful to the team of detectives who worked over the Thanksgiving weekend to catch this child predator.”

Investigators said the operation began on Nov. 25, 2024, when a witness informed police that Richards had sexually assaulted a 10-year-old child in Florida in the presence of the child’s mother. Chester County detectives, acting on information that Richards would be in the area for Thanksgiving, posed as the guardian of a fictional 9-year-old. Richards allegedly solicited sexual contact and agreed to meet the undercover officer, authorities said.

**WARNING THE ABOVE DETAILS ARE DISTURBING**

District Attorney de Barrena-Sarobe added, “We believe there is at least one child victim who we have yet to identify. If you have any information about this investigation, please immediately contact the Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.”

The Chester County Detectives, Phoenixville Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations Philadelphia assisted in the operation. First Assistant District Attorney Erin O’Brien is prosecuting the case.

If you suspect a child is in danger, authorities urge you to call 911 or Childline at 1-800-932-0313. Reports to Childline can be made anonymously.

