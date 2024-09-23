Devyn "Ditt" Smith, 25, of Harrisburg, died of an accidental death caused by a “traumatic chest injury” following the crash that happened in the 2200 block of Walnut Street — near the Civil War Museum, in Susquehanna Township between 2:30 and 2:40 a.m., officials told us. He was pronounced dead at Holy Spirit Hospital around 2:45 a.m.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals, as Daily Voice initially reported. "There were no other known occupants of either vehicle," the police said.

This fatal crash remains under investigation by area police and the Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with details about this fatal crash is asked to contact Patrolman Robert Neely at 717-652-8265 or rneely@susquehannatwp.com.

Ditt was a Harrisburg native who is survived by his family, according to his social media.

His community has been sharing about its loss on Facebook.

As written on the GoFundMe organized by Nacole Moore:

"Devyn's world revolved around his children. His greatest joy was giving them the love and care they deserved, and he worked tirelessly to provide a bright future for his family."

Funeral details were not immediately available. His family is invited to share additional information with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

