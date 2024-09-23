Light Rain Fog/Mist 62°

SHARE

Devyn Smith, 25, Of Harrisburg, Dies In Car Crash: GoFundMe

A father of three boys, with a baby girl on the way, has been identified as the man killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning, Sept. 19, officials told Daily Voice on Monday, Sept. 23, and as shared on a GoFundMe launched over the weekend to help his family.

Devyn Smith

Devyn Smith

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Devyn Smith (Ditt) @devyn.smith.585
The 2200 block of Walnut Street in Susquehanna Township where the fatal crash happened.&nbsp;

The 2200 block of Walnut Street in Susquehanna Township where the fatal crash happened. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Devyn "Ditt" Smith, 25, of Harrisburg, died of an accidental death caused by a “traumatic chest injury” following the crash that happened in the 2200 block of Walnut Street — near the Civil War Museum, in Susquehanna Township between 2:30 and 2:40 a.m., officials told us. He was pronounced dead at Holy Spirit Hospital around 2:45 a.m. 

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals, as Daily Voice initially reported. "There were no other known occupants of either vehicle," the police said.

This fatal crash remains under investigation by area police and the Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team. 

 Anyone with details about this fatal crash is asked to contact Patrolman Robert Neely at 717-652-8265 or rneely@susquehannatwp.com. 

Ditt was a Harrisburg native who is survived by his family, according to his social media. 

His community has been sharing about its loss on Facebook. 

As written on the GoFundMe organized by Nacole Moore:

"Devyn's world revolved around his children. His greatest joy was giving them the love and care they deserved, and he worked tirelessly to provide a bright future for his family."

Funeral details were not immediately available. His family is invited to share additional information with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe. 

to follow Daily Voice Susquehanna Township and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE