2 Vehicle Car Leaves 1 Dead In Susquehanna Township Police Say

A two-vehicle crash left one person dead early Thursday morning, Sept. 19, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials told Daily Voice, and Susquehanna Township police later confirmed.

The 2200 block of Walnut Street in Susquehanna Township where the fatal crash happened. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
The crash happened in the 2200 block of Walnut Street, in Susquehanna Township between 2:30 and 2:40 a.m., officials told us. 

Both drives were taken to local hospitals, where one was pronounced dead, according to the police. 

"There were no other known occupants of either vehicle," the police said.

This fatal crash remains under investigation by area police and the Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team. 

 Anyone with details about this fatal crash is asked to contact Patrolman Robert Neely at 717-652-8265 or rneely@susquehannatwp.com. 

