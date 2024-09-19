2 Vehicle Car Leaves 1 Dead In Susquehanna Township Police Say

The crash happened in the 2200 block of Walnut Street, in Susquehanna Township between 2:30 and 2:40 a.m., officials told us.

Both drives were taken to local hospitals, where one was pronounced dead, according to the police.

"There were no other known occupants of either vehicle," the police said.

This fatal crash remains under investigation by area police and the Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with details about this fatal crash is asked to contact Patrolman Robert Neely at 717-652-8265 or rneely@susquehannatwp.com.

