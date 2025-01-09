Structure Fire Shuts Down Road In Red Lion: Police

Emergency crews, including police, fire, and EMS, responded to a structure fire in the 900 block of Burkholder Road in Red Lion early Thursday morning.

Burkholder Road has been shut down as crews work to control the blaze, according to the York County Regional Police Department. Authorities have asked the public to avoid the area.

The fire was first reported at 8:19 a.m., police said. No further details, including potential injuries or the extent of the damage, have been released.

