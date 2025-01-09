Fair 23°

Structure Fire Shuts Down Road In Red Lion: Police

A structure fire has closed Burkholder Road in Red Lion for an extended period, police announced on Thursday, Jan. 9.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Goodwill Fire Company #1 York Township @YorkTownshipFireDepartment
 Photo Credit: Rescue 37
Jillian Pikora
Emergency crews, including police, fire, and EMS, responded to a structure fire in the 900 block of Burkholder Road in Red Lion early Thursday morning.

Burkholder Road has been shut down as crews work to control the blaze, according to the York County Regional Police Department. Authorities have asked the public to avoid the area.

The fire was first reported at 8:19 a.m., police said. No further details, including potential injuries or the extent of the damage, have been released.

