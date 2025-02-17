Richard Lee Ridley, 54, of Penn Township, pleaded guilty to felony indecent assault of a child under 13 and felony corruption of minors, Cumberland County court documents show.

Judge Jessica E. Brewbaker handed Ridley a 10-to-20-year prison term for violating Megan’s Law by failing to report his employment, plus an additional 5-to-10 years for sexually assaulting a young girl between 2018 and 2022, the records state.

Operating his carnival business, R.S. Entertainment, at family-friendly events in Newville, South Newton Township, Mount Holly Springs, and Red Lion, Ridley lured in unsuspecting children while skirting the law. His secret unraveled after a ChildLine tip exposed his abuse of a girl over several years at his home.

Already branded a sexually violent predator for prior assaults on a 4-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, Ridley must now register as a lifetime sex offender, submit to DNA testing, and avoid all contact with minors.

Parole isn’t an option until at least April 2039, when Ridley will be 68, court documents indicate.

