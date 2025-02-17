Light Snow and Breezy 32°

Richard Ridley Sentenced For Child Sex Abuse

A Pennsylvania carnival operator who ran games at local fairs while hiding his dark past as a convicted child predator has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars, court records reveal.

Richard Lee Ridley's sex offender registry photos over the last year while he was running the carnival in Pennsylvania, according to the state police.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police Megan's Law Sex Offender Registry
Gavel.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/sergeitokmakov-3426571
Jillian Pikora
Richard Lee Ridley, 54, of Penn Township, pleaded guilty to felony indecent assault of a child under 13 and felony corruption of minors, Cumberland County court documents show.

Judge Jessica E. Brewbaker handed Ridley a 10-to-20-year prison term for violating Megan’s Law by failing to report his employment, plus an additional 5-to-10 years for sexually assaulting a young girl between 2018 and 2022, the records state.

Operating his carnival business, R.S. Entertainment, at family-friendly events in Newville, South Newton Township, Mount Holly Springs, and Red Lion, Ridley lured in unsuspecting children while skirting the law. His secret unraveled after a ChildLine tip exposed his abuse of a girl over several years at his home.

Already branded a sexually violent predator for prior assaults on a 4-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, Ridley must now register as a lifetime sex offender, submit to DNA testing, and avoid all contact with minors.

Parole isn’t an option until at least April 2039, when Ridley will be 68, court documents indicate.

