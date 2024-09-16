°

Thousands Raised For Firefighter Chris Bixler's Chemo

First responders have come together to help a lifelong firefighter and father of two from Reading who is battling cancer. 

The Lower Alsace Volunteer Ambulance Association is raising money for Christopher Bixler and his family as he ongoes chemotherapy treatments, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched Sunday, Sept. 1.

Chris is a career firefighter and paramedic with over 20 years of service to his community.

"The physical nature of his line of work combined with the intense toll chemo takes on his body has forced Chris to take extended leave from his work," the GoFundMe explained, saying it put a financial strain on his family.

Chris has touched many lives through his work, dedication, and overall caring nature, it says.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

