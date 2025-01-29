Stephanie Quintero-Ochoa, 19, of Reading, was charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent exposure, dissemination of explicit sexual material via electronic communication, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of children.

The investigation began in December 2024 after multiple ChildLine reports alleged that Quintero-Ochoa was engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student at Northwest Middle School, where she worked as an ESL paraprofessional. Detectives found that she repeatedly touched the 13-year-old victim despite his discomfort, including holding his hand, playing with his hair, writing on his arm, and rubbing her leg against his thighs. She also showed him sexually explicit photos on her phone. She has been placed on administrative leave, authorities said.

Quintero-Ochoa later threatened the victim’s 13-year-old girlfriend, telling her they could "handle this on the street," implying a physical fight, the authorities explained.

As the investigation continued, three additional middle school students reported that Quintero-Ochoa had shown them a sexually explicit video of herself. One of the boys said she also showed him nude photos of the victim, detectives said.

Investigators seized Quintero-Ochoa’s phone and obtained a search warrant. A forensic analysis uncovered explicit videos and images that corroborated the students’ claims, authorities said.

Quintero-Ochoa turned herself over to Berks County detectives on Tuesday, Jan. 28. She was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Alvin Robinson and released on $25,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 7.

