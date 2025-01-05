Lisa Carabello, 40, was fatally slashed from behind at the top of the stairs in her Mohnton Borough residence on Feb. 8, 2001, police said. She was found by her 11-year-old son. The attacker inflicted a severe neck wound and multiple stab wounds, causing her to fall down the stairs to her death, according to authorities.

There were no signs of forced entry at her home, which has complicated the investigation, police noted.

She was survived by her two children, according to FindAGrave.com.

This case was featured on the Berks County Unsolved podcast; click here to listen. Among the details they shared was that the weapon was not found, and her estranged husband John, who died in 2017, was at work during the fatal attack.

A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest or resolution in the case. Tipsters can contact PSP Reading at 610-378-4011, the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477), or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.

"All callers remain anonymous if desired," police said. "Your tip could help solve this case and bring justice for Lisa Carabello."

