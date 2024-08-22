Jaxon Snyder, of Lewisburg, died after "a brief and unexpected illness," on Monday evening, Aug. 19, Sokalzuk said.

The statement from the school reads in full:

"The entire Lewisburg Area School District, Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School, and Lewisburg community mourns the passing of 8th grade student Jaxon Snyder. Jaxon passed away after a brief and unexpected illness. Jaxon was a model student and most importantly, a friend to all. We express our deepest sympathy and wishes for healing to his family, friends, and our community.""We have informed all of our middle school families of numerous options for support for our student body, including grief counseling throughout the day today and tomorrow. We will work to ensure all of our students are supported through the grieving process now and moving forward."

Jaxon was described as follows on a GoFundMe organized by Mary Spencer to help his family:

"Jaxon was amazing! He was a fantastic friend. He was bright, talented and athletic. Anybody who knew him, loved him. He touched the lives of so many."

The GoFundMe had raised over $30,000 of a $35,000 by Thursday, Aug. 22 — which would have been Jaxon's first day of eighth grade according to the school calendar.

A Meal Train was set up by Julie Kaufmann "to reduce some of the daily tasks so they [the Snyder family] can spend time together, healing."

Funeral details were unavailable at the time of publishing.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe and here to donate to the Meal Train.

