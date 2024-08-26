Joshua Beck of Penn Forest Township died as a result of the crash on Saturday, Aug. 24, according to Carbon County Coroner Mark K. Smith. Beck lost control of the ATV, left the roadway and struck a tree, the coroner said.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been organized in Josh's name by his family.

"It would be nice to have some sort of memorial made to honor the loving, selfless, drop anything for anyone even people he didn't know, and extremely special kind of goofiness that just emanated from Josh," the GoFundMe says.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma, the coroner said.

The crash occurred along Fawn Road in Penn Forrest Township. The GoFundMe says Josh may have been trying to avoid an animal in the roadway.

"Josh was a one-of-a-kind, incredible person. He leaves behind a void that will never be filled in our family nor amongst the vast amount of people he's touched while working at Sunoco," the GoFundMe added.

