Damon Scott Stern Sr., also known as DJ Nomad, 50, of Reading was shot dead by police officers responding to his home for a call of a suicidal man with a knife in the 400 block of Windsor Street, Reading at 3:37 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2024, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Following an investigation into the shooting, Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams ruled that the two officers who shot Stern were "justified," according to a release on Thursday, April 18.

The officer who fired the shots has been lauded by the DA for not only saving his own life but protecting "the lives of the other officer and the complainant."

Following the shooting, the police radioed for EMS and provided Stern medical care until they arrived, according to the release. Stern was taken to Tower Health–Reading Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

"No police officers were injured during this incident," the DA noted.

There has been an outcry of a lack of justice and accountability in the slaying of Stern. His community even held a protest outside the courthouse on April 9.

The DA's ruling was based on state law on the use of “Deadly Force” which is defined as “force which, under the circumstances in which it is used, is readily capable of causing death or serious bodily injury” citing 18 Pa.C.S.A. Section 501.

He concluded, "The District Attorney’s Office will take no further action in this matter."

The family is expected to release the footage of the body camera worn by police during the shooting during a press conference at their home at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Check back here for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Reading and receive free news updates.