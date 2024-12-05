Andrew Joseph Quattrochi, 25, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 3, after turning himself in at Stroud Area Regional Police headquarters with his attorney, according to officials.

Surveillance video from the Wawa on West Main Street captured the altercation that led to the fatal shooting, police said. Investigators say Quattrochi pulled a gun during a physical fight involving multiple people inside the store and fired a single shot, which struck Sorrenti in the back and exited through his neck.

Quattrochi fled the scene in a white pickup truck with dark racing stripes driven by his father, police said. Detectives later identified Quattrochi as the suspect based on the footage and forensic evidence, which included a single 9mm shell casing recovered from the scene.

The Monroe County Coroner ruled Sorrenti’s death a homicide following an autopsy on Dec. 2.

Quattrochi was arraigned on Dec. 3 before Magisterial District Judge Daniel K. Anzini, who denied bail. He was committed to the Monroe County Correctional Facility pending further court proceedings.

Quattrochi faces the following charges:

Felony

Criminal Homicide (F1)

Firearms Not to be Carried Without a License (F3)

Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Structure (F3)

Aggravated Assault (F3)

Misdemeanor

Simple Assault (2 counts, M2)

Recklessly Endangering Another Person (10 counts, M2)

Possession of Instruments of Crime (M2)

Police thanked the community, the Monroe County District Attorney's Office, the Monroe County Coroner, Suburban EMS, and Wawa for their assistance in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

