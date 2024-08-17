Overcast 72°

Brian Pierce Of Quarryville, Drowns In Susquehanna River

The body of a 39-year-old dad who went missing after a boating accident on the Susquehanna River on Thursday night, Aug. 15, was found on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 17, officials announced. 

A map showing the Muddy Creek Access/boat launch where Brian Pierce went missing.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Brian Pierce (overlay); Google Maps (Satellite)
Jillian Pikora
Brian Pierce, 39, of Quarryville, was boating with two friends near the Muddy Creek boat launch in Drumore Township when the boat malfunctioned, drifted, and struck a rock bed, Pennsylvania state Police Lancaster Trooper Schatzmann detailed in the release. 

Pierce attempted to swim back to the shore, but midway back he "experienced difficulty" and witnesses lost sight of him, Schatzmann wrote in the release. 

Emergency crews called to the water rescue at 10:35 p.m. on Thursday. 

The two people in the boat were rescued but by 4 a.m. that night, Pierce still had not been located, the search for him resumed later Friday morning through evening and resumed again Saturday morning as a recovery mission. 

Around 4:45 p.m., Saturday, the Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company posted the following reading in part:

"After nearly 20 hours of searching since Thursday night, the UWSAR team located and recovered Brian Pierce from the Susquehanna River. Our condolences to Brian’s family and friends for their loss."

In addition to the Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company, the following agencies assisted at the scene: 

  • The Conestoga Volunteer Fire Company

  • Robert Fulton Fire Company

  • West Willow Fire Company

  • Blue Rock Regional Fire District

  • Garden Spot Fire Rescue (GSFR39)

  • Middle Creek Search and Rescue

  • Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company Station 57

  • Pennsylvania State Police

  • Maryland State Police

  • Lancaster County Forensic Center

  • Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

Brian was a Lancaster native who attended Solanco High School according to his social media. He is survived by his children. 

Additional details about Peck's life were not available at the time of publishing. His family is invited to contact Daily Voice with funeral details, a statement, and/or photos by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

