2 Children, Adult Struck; MedEvac Called Near Lancaster County Church (Developing)

The crash happened near the intersection of Old Philadelphia Pike and Mount Vernon Road, close to Old Road Mennonite Church, around 2:58 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, according to Lancaster County Wide Communications.

Emergency crews from Lancaster and Chester counties arrived to find an adult victim unresponsive, prompting life-saving measures at the scene, officials said. A helicopter was called in to transport the adult to a hospital, while the two children were taken by ambulance. Their conditions have not been released.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating, and Old Philadelphia Pike is closed near Mount Vernon Road as crews work the scene.

This is a developing story, so check back here for update.

