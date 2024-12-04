Crash Closes Road In East Manchester Township: Police

The crash happened in the 3660 North Sherman Street Extension, near Mount Wolf, according to the police. The closure is necessary for accident reconstruction efforts.

Entrapment was initially reported according to emergency dispatch, but injuries have not been confirmed.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Police have not released details about the crash, including the number of vehicles involved or possible injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

