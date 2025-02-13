SUV Slams Into York County Home, Driver Trapped And Seriously Hurt: West Manchester Police

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Church Road at 11:55 a.m., finding a chaotic scene involving three vehicles, police said. Investigators determined a gray SUV sped westbound on Church Road, blew through the Redwood Road intersection, plowed through a yard, and smashed into two parked vehicles before crashing into the home and flipping onto its side.

Firefighters from Dover Township Fire Department, responding under mutual aid with Station 50, rushed to extricate the trapped driver. Crews stabilized the SUV and completed the rescue within 10 minutes of arrival, the department reported. The driver, suffering serious injuries, was rushed to the hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Woody at 717-792-9514.

