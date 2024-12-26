$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In PA As Jackpot Hits $1.15 Billion

The winning ticket for the Tuesday, Dec. 24 drawing matched all five white balls, 11-14-38-45-46, but missed the yellow Mega Ball 3, officials said.

While this ticket made one lucky player a millionaire, the jackpot continues to climb after no one matched all numbers in Tuesday’s drawing. The jackpot is now an estimated $1.15 billion, with a $516.1 million cash option, for the next drawing on Friday, Dec. 27.

The Aliquippa Sunoco will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the $1 million-winning ticket.

Winners of PA Lottery prizes have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize and are encouraged to sign the back of their tickets immediately. Online winnings are automatically credited to players’ accounts after processing.

More than 237,200 other tickets sold in Pennsylvania also won prizes in the Dec. 24 drawing, including over 42,600 tickets purchased with Megaplier.

This growing Mega Millions jackpot has generated more than $60 million in sales in Pennsylvania since it started rolling in September 2024, benefiting programs for older residents across the state.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot to date was $1.602 billion, claimed in Florida in August 2023. The last time a Mega Millions jackpot was won in Pennsylvania was May 2021.

Players can purchase tickets online or at lottery retailers statewide. Visit palottery.com for details, winning numbers, and information on how to play responsibly.

