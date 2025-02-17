Crumbl Cookies will open a new location in Swatara Township on Friday, Feb. 21, the company said in a news release. The shop will be at 4640 High Pointe Boulevard in High Pointe Commons near Target and Petco.

Owners Sam and Penny Yarbrough said their love for Crumbl started when friends sent them the brand's signature pink boxes during a difficult time. The experience inspired them to open a store of their own, hoping to "spread sweetness and cheer to even more people."

The shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the grand opening day, inviting customers to celebrate with Crumbl's signature rotating menu of gourmet cookies. After launch day, the store will maintain the same hours Monday through Saturday, while being closed on Sundays.

Online ordering through Crumbl's app, DoorDash, and UberEats will be available starting on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

This will be Crumbl's 31st store in Pennsylvania, according to the company's website. There are other Harrisburg-area locations in Chambersburg, Mechanicsburg, and two in York.

The Logan, Utah-based company has grown rapidly since it was founded in 2017, with 1,040 locations across the US and Canada as of July 2024, according to data company ScrapeHero.

