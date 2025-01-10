Sid-Dare Jha Kly Trowery, 20, was charged with Robbery and Theft by Unlawful Taking in connection with the Dec. 29, 2024, incident on the 300 block of Dickens Drive in Lancaster, police said.

The charges stem from the same park robbery involving Julien E. Murrey, who turned himself earlier in the week and was released on $50,000 unsecured bail, as previously reported by the Daily Voice.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim reported being approached by three figures dressed in black with hoods up. One of them, wearing a ski mask, allegedly tackled the victim, punching, biting, and scratching them, tearing their clothing. The attackers then stole the victim's bag, which contained a Glock 19 handgun.

During the altercation, the victim reportedly recognized Trowery’s voice and build, identifying him as a relative. Trowery allegedly said, “You have a nice gun,” after the firearm was taken.

Police also allege that the individual in the ski mask instructed Trowery to “hit him with the pipe,” which the victim interpreted as a command to shoot them.

Trowery was arrested and committed to Lancaster County Prison on Dec. 29, 2024.

This arrest follows a related case involving Julien Murrey, who was identified by the victim after his ski mask came off during the attack. Murrey was charged with robbery, theft, and assault.

