Knife-Wielding Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting: Upper Merion Police

The incident began hours earlier when the Montgomery County Mobile Crisis Unit responded to assist a family at the Glenn Rose residence on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, around 11:15 p.m., Upper Merion Township police said in a release. The crisis team left the home to gather additional resources.

At approximately 12:54 a.m. Thursday, police were called back to the home by an adult female reporting that an adult male at the residence was armed with a knife, police detailed.

Officers were nearby and arrived within minutes, observing the man holding a knife inside the home’s living room area. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation and repeatedly instructed the man to drop the knife, but he reportedly refused, becoming argumentative, the release stated.

The man advanced toward officers at the front door, prompting them to deploy a TASER device. Police said the taser had "little to no effect," and the man, still armed, advanced again. At this point, two officers discharged their firearms, striking the man.

Officers pulled the man into the front yard and attempted lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the shooting, and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with departmental policy, authorities added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

