Tractor-Trailer Crashes Off I-81 In Lebanon County, Blocking Traffic (Developing)

Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of I-81 near the Interstate 78 split in Union Township at 10:35 a.m., according to officials.

The tractor-trailer crashed into bushes alongside the interstate, prompting first responders to block off a lane for the recovery operation, authorities said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported a multi-vehicle crash in the same area, approximately 3.6 miles north of Exit 90 to PA-72 Lebanon. Lane restrictions remain in place as of noon, with the incident expected to clear by 1:30 p.m.

Additionally, PennDOT reported an unrelated incident on I-81 northbound between Exit 89 (I-78 East – Allentown) and Exit 119 (Highridge Park Road). All lanes reopened as of 9:55 a.m., but delays may persist.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in either incident.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and to seek alternative routes if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.