Martin was crushed beneath the arms of a skid loader at TLS Equipment LLC in Newmanstown on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, Millcreek Township Police said and Daily Voice previously reported. A hydraulic line burst while Martin worked beneath the raised arms of the machine, causing them to collapse. Although coworkers used equipment to lift the loader and first responders arrived quickly, Martin was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lebanon County Coroner.

OSHA has confirmed it is investigating the accident, stating the agency has six months to release its findings.

Martin’s death has left his family, friends, and the community reeling. "Clint was a good person," a family friend said. "He showed his love of God and his fellow man through his actions. His boys were always with him, learning the importance of hard work, honesty, and integrity."

A former dairy farmer, Martin had worked at TLS Equipment for six years as a mechanic and painter. He and his wife, Julie, shared 13 years of marriage and were raising their four sons—Carson, Jansyn, Bryson, and Easton—on a historic farm in Robesonia once owned by author and historian Arthur Dundore Graeff. Martin, a devoted outdoorsman, was known for his love of trapping, hunting, and farm life.

A committed member of Zion Mennonite Chapel in Reinholds, Martin was deeply rooted in his faith and the values of his Mennonite heritage.

His obituary, posted by Groff-High-Eckenroth Funeral Home, highlights his love for his family and the outdoors. In addition to his wife and sons, Martin is survived by his father, stepmother, three brothers, two sisters, and many extended family members.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m. at New Haven Mennonite Church, 230 Crest Road, Lititz, with burial at the adjoining cemetery. Viewings are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and Thursday morning from 9 a.m. until the service.

