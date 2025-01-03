Partly Cloudy 32°

SHARE

Coroner Called To Man Trapped Under Skid Loader In Lebanon County (Developing)

Emergency crews and the coroner were called after a man became trapped under a skid loader in Millcreek Township, Lebanon County, officials said.

A skid loader similar to the one that fatally crushed 92 year old David Evans, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

A skid loader similar to the one that fatally crushed 92 year old David Evans, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/ingjuanrodz @ingjuanrodz-1869076
A coroner's van in Pennsylvania.

A coroner's van in Pennsylvania.

 Photo Credit: Berks County Coroner's Office
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred at 125 Stricklerstown Loop Road at 10:31 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, according to the Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services.

Firefighters and EMS units responded to the scene. The Lebanon County Coroner's Office was also dispatched to assist, authorities said.

Further details about the victim or the circumstances leading to the incident were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE