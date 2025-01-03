Coroner Called To Man Trapped Under Skid Loader In Lebanon County (Developing)

The incident occurred at 125 Stricklerstown Loop Road at 10:31 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, according to the Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services.

Firefighters and EMS units responded to the scene. The Lebanon County Coroner's Office was also dispatched to assist, authorities said.

Further details about the victim or the circumstances leading to the incident were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.