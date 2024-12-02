3 Hospitalized When Speeding Teen Crashes Into Lebanon Homes: Police

The chaotic scene unfolded at 9:39 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, at the intersection of Walnut and 5th Streets, according to Lebanon City Police.

Investigators said the teenager was traveling east on Walnut Street/PA Route 422 East at a high rate of speed when another vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection. The two vehicles collided, sending the second car crashing into a legally parked third vehicle.

The teen’s car then careened into the porches of two homes on the 400 block of Walnut Street, police said.

All three occupants of the speeding vehicle, including the driver, were rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available. No one inside the other vehicles or the damaged homes was injured.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

