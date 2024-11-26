Fair 54°

Victor Casado Arrested As Cocaine Dealer In Lancaster: DA

An accused cocaine dealer has been arrested in Lancaster City, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Victor Casado and the drugs and cash seized by police. 

 Photo Credit: Lancaster County District Attorney's Office
Jillian Pikora
Victor Casado, 51, was charged with Felony Possession With Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Felony Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after a search warrant was executed at his home, authorities said on Monday, Nov. 25.

Drug Task Force agents, Homeland Security Investigations, and Pennsylvania State Police conducted the search on Oct. 8 at Casado’s residence in the 200 block of East Ross Street. During the raid, investigators uncovered 17.5 grams of crack cocaine valued at $1,750, 49.5 grams of marijuana valued at $495, $1,990 in cash, and drug paraphernalia including digital scales and plastic bags, according to the DA’s office.

Casado admitted to investigators that he had been selling marijuana for over a year. The Drug Task Force began investigating him in July 2024, using undercover agents and confidential informants to purchase cocaine with pre-recorded funds.

Casado posted bail set at $75,000 by Judge Torrey Landis.

This is a developing case.

