Victor Casado, 51, was charged with Felony Possession With Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Felony Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after a search warrant was executed at his home, authorities said on Monday, Nov. 25.

Drug Task Force agents, Homeland Security Investigations, and Pennsylvania State Police conducted the search on Oct. 8 at Casado’s residence in the 200 block of East Ross Street. During the raid, investigators uncovered 17.5 grams of crack cocaine valued at $1,750, 49.5 grams of marijuana valued at $495, $1,990 in cash, and drug paraphernalia including digital scales and plastic bags, according to the DA’s office.

Casado admitted to investigators that he had been selling marijuana for over a year. The Drug Task Force began investigating him in July 2024, using undercover agents and confidential informants to purchase cocaine with pre-recorded funds.

Casado posted bail set at $75,000 by Judge Torrey Landis.

This is a developing case.

