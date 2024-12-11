Men Sought After Suspicious Incident With Child At Lancaster Store: Police

The incident happened at the At Home store located at 1890 Fruitville Pike around noon, according to Manheim Township Police.

The two men approached an 8-year-old girl, touched her shoulder, and asked her age before inviting her to walk with them, investigators said.

The child ran to her mother, who immediately reported the incident to police.

Photos of the men have been released as authorities work to identify them.

Anyone with information about their identities is urged to contact the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or submit an anonymous tip via their website.

Police emphasized the importance of educating children about "stranger danger" and encouraging them to report uncomfortable situations immediately.

