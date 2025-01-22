Major Crash Closes Route 283 West In Lancaster County, Triggers Fire Response

The incident, which occurred around 3:38 p.m. and was first listed on 511PA.com, prompted emergency responders to close the road to address the fire and manage the crash scene, according to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler. PennDOT was notified of the westbound closure at 3:40 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Lancaster County maintenance crews have been requested to treat the roadway due to water used by firefighters to extinguish the blaze, Schreffler clarified. The road was not icy or snow-covered at the time of the crash.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes as cleanup and recovery efforts are ongoing. The estimated time for reopening is 6:30 p.m.

Stay with Daily Voice for updates as more information becomes available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.