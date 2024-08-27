Levi R. Stoltzfus, 81, of Narvon, driving the buggy near the intersection of Sheep Hill Road and Springville Road in East Earl Township when the SUV struck him at 8:13 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, according to the police.

Stoltzfus was pronounced dead at the Penn Medicial Lancaster General Hospital at 10:24 p.m. that night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's office.

Following an autopsy on Monday, Aug. 26, his cause of death was determined to be "Multiple Traumatic Injuries" and the manner was ruled an accident.

Levi was a White Horse native who was a retired farm and member of the Old Order Amish Church, according to his obituary posted on the Furman Funeral Home website.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, their seven children, 51 grandchildren, and 34 great-grandchildren, along with a brother and three sisters, as explained in his obituary. Although most of the family is local some of the survivors now resident in Great Meadows, NJ.

His funeral is set at his home at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, his friends are invited to visit until the service begins. His interment will be in Mast Cemetery, Morgantown, Berks County.

Click here to read his full obituary.

