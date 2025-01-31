Kristina Kadian, 32, and Joseph Eberle, 45, are accused of selling meth from their home while the child was present, according to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. Both were charged with felony possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, felony conspiracy, and felony endangering the welfare of children.

Detectives launched an investigation into Kadian and Eberle in December 2024, using undercover and confidential informants to purchase meth from their residence in the 1200 block of Wabank Road, police said. During these drug buys, a 2-year-old was inside the home, and authorities say the methamphetamine was within the child's reach.

On Jan. 23, the Drug Task Force, Lancaster Township police, and Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at the residence, recovering 12.2 grams of methamphetamine valued at $732, three grams of marijuana worth $30, and drug paraphernalia, police said. The toddler was inside at the time.

Kadian later admitted to using methamphetamine and marijuana while breastfeeding the child, authorities said.

Both suspects were arrested and taken to Lancaster County Prison. Their bail was set at $10,000 each by Judge Mary Sponaugle.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.