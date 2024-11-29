Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Into Lancaster County Home: Officials

The crash occurred on Buckingham Lane, where emergency crews discovered a vehicle embedded in the side of a house, according to the Intercourse Fire Company. The impact caused significant structural damage, requiring a coordinated effort to stabilize the home.

The Lancaster County Rescue Task Force, including members of Rescue Companies 905 and Manheim Township Fire Rescue, worked alongside multiple agencies to shore up the structure. Additional responders included Engine 441, Engine 442, Squad 209, and Penn Med 1, among others.

The injured driver was transported to the hospital, though their condition has not been disclosed. The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident, and the cause of the crash remains unclear.

