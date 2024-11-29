Fair 31°

Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Into Lancaster County Home: Officials

A driver lost control and slammed into a home in Leacock Township, sending one person to the hospital and sparking a dramatic rescue operation, authorities said on Friday, Nov. 29 at 11:07 a.m.

The scene of the vehicle into a home on Buckingham Lane in Leacock Township.

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Zack Spadaccia
The vehicle being pulled from the home in Leacock Township.

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Zack Spadaccia
First responders at the crash scene.

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Zack Spadaccia
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The crash occurred on Buckingham Lane, where emergency crews discovered a vehicle embedded in the side of a house, according to the Intercourse Fire Company. The impact caused significant structural damage, requiring a coordinated effort to stabilize the home.

The Lancaster County Rescue Task Force, including members of Rescue Companies 905 and Manheim Township Fire Rescue, worked alongside multiple agencies to shore up the structure. Additional responders included Engine 441, Engine 442, Squad 209, and Penn Med 1, among others.

The injured driver was transported to the hospital, though their condition has not been disclosed. The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident, and the cause of the crash remains unclear.

