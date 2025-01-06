Overcast 28°

Driver Flees After Crashing Into Lancaster Traffic Pole Near Shamrock Cafe: Police

Police are seeking help identifying a driver and passenger involved in a hit-and-run that damaged a pedestrian traffic pole in Lancaster last month.

The scene of the hit-and-run crash

 Photo Credit: Lancaster City Bureau of Police
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The incident occurred on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at approximately 4:30 p.m., near the Shamrock Cafe on W. Walnut St., Lancaster police said.

The driver struck and knocked over a pedestrian traffic pole before fleeing the scene without notifying law enforcement.

The driver and passenger had reportedly just left the Shamrock Cafe before the crash, investigators said.

No injuries were reported in connection to this incident.

Anyone with information about the suspects or their vehicle is urged to contact Lancaster police by calling 717-735-3300 or submitting an anonymous tip via Crimewatch.  

