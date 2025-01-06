Driver Flees After Crashing Into Lancaster Traffic Pole Near Shamrock Cafe: Police

The incident occurred on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at approximately 4:30 p.m., near the Shamrock Cafe on W. Walnut St., Lancaster police said.

The driver struck and knocked over a pedestrian traffic pole before fleeing the scene without notifying law enforcement.

The driver and passenger had reportedly just left the Shamrock Cafe before the crash, investigators said.

No injuries were reported in connection to this incident.

Anyone with information about the suspects or their vehicle is urged to contact Lancaster police by calling 717-735-3300 or submitting an anonymous tip via Crimewatch.

