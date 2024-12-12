Charles Fulforth, 41, of Jenkintown, was arrested for second-degree murder, robbery, and burglary after detectives linked him to the Dec. 8 attack that claimed the life of 25-year-old Andrew Gaudio and critically injured his mother, 61-year-old Bernadette Gaudio.

Fulforth, a Junkluggers employee, worked with Kelvin Roberts, 42, of Philadelphia, who remains at large, police say. Roberts was charged earlier this week but has not been apprehended.

The Crime

Around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Lower Merion police were called to the Gaudios' home on Meredith Road, where they found Andrew dead from multiple gunshot wounds and Bernadette conscious but bleeding heavily.

Bernadette told detectives she was asleep when a man burst into her bedroom and shot her. Andrew was killed trying to save his mother, she said. At least two intruders ransacked the home, stealing valuables including a jewelry box, according to police.

The Investigation

Dashcam footage from a responding officer captured Roberts fleeing in a white Hyundai Azera with mismatched plates, followed by a stolen green Jeep Cherokee belonging to the victims. Detectives later found the Jeep parked near Roberts’ residence on Sansom Street in Philadelphia.

Surveillance footage from Sansom Street showed Fulforth exiting the Jeep and entering a home with Roberts shortly after the home invasion. Investigators say phone records placed both men at the scene of the crime and showed them communicating before and after the attack.

Detectives traced Fulforth to Junkluggers in Willow Grove, where a source identified him as Roberts’ boss.

The Arrest

An arrest warrant was issued for Fulforth on Dec. 11, and he was taken into custody in Jenkintown without incident early Thursday morning.

Roberts remains at large. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with tips is urged to contact Montgomery County detectives at 610-278-3386 or Lower Merin police at 610-645-6231

