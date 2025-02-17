Explosive Fire Erupts At SPS Technologies in Montco; Fourth Alarm Sounded (Developing)

The fire was reported at SPS Technologies, a standard pressed steel business and commercial space, located near the intersection of Mount Carmel Avenue near Highland Avenue at 9:43 p.m., with emergency crews arriving within minutes, dispatch records show. Firefighters reported hearing an explosion at the scene, prompting a fourth alarm to be sounded just before 10:30 p.m.

Dozens of fire units from across the county have responded, with crews still actively fighting the blaze as of 10:33 p.m., according to dispatch updates.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time but all employees are reportedly accounted for.

Jenkintown Police issued the following statement shortly after the fourth alarm was rung:

"There is a large fire at SPS Technologies on Highland Ave. in Abington Township. It has caused a significant smoke condition in the Borough. There are several fire companies working to get this incident under control. Traffic and pedestrians should avoid the area because of the smoke from this industrial complex."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Jenkintown and receive free news updates.