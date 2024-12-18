Emergency crews rushed to the Armstrong Plant at 1067 Dillerville Road around 6:34 a.m., after a tow motor overturned, pinning the operator’s leg beneath it, according to Lancaster City Police.

With quick action from rescue teams, the man was freed before 7 a.m., dispatch confirmed. He was taken to a hospital with injuries to his leg, which were described as non-life-threatening, police added.

The man’s current condition has not been disclosed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.