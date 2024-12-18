Overcast 48°

Worker Freed After Forklift Accident At Armstrong Plant

Firefighters freed a man trapped under a forklift at a Lancaster manufacturing plant after a terrifying accident early Wednesday morning, Dec. 18, police said.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/emkanicepic
Emergency crews rushed to the Armstrong Plant at 1067 Dillerville Road around 6:34 a.m., after a tow motor overturned, pinning the operator’s leg beneath it, according to Lancaster City Police.

With quick action from rescue teams, the man was freed before 7 a.m., dispatch confirmed. He was taken to a hospital with injuries to his leg, which were described as non-life-threatening, police added.

The man’s current condition has not been disclosed.

