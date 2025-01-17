Fair 33°

Shaun Sheffer Convicted Of Abusing Child Under 7 Years Old

A former Jehovah’s Witness from Butler County has been convicted of sexually assaulting a young family member over several years, beginning when the victim was just seven, Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced Friday, Jan. 17.

Shaun Sheffer     

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah&#x27;s Witnesses in Lancaster.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Shaun Sheffer, 45, was found guilty this week of multiple charges, including rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and corruption of minors, according to the AG's Office.

The assaults took place between 1995 and 2000, during which Sheffer had a close relationship with the victim. Authorities said the abuse began when the child was seven and continued until they were 12.

“These crimes are heartbreaking and demonstrate a complete betrayal of trust,” Attorney General Henry said. “I commend the victim and the jury for their courage in holding this predator accountable.”

Jehovah’s Witness Cases Continue To Unfold:

Sheffer was one of five Jehovah's Witnesses members charged in July 2023 after a Statewide Investigating Grand Jury uncovered widespread sexual abuse within the faith community, as Daily Voice previously reported. 

The other suspects included:

  • David Balosa, 61, of Philadelphia: Accused of assaulting a 4-year-old in his congregation.
  • Errol Hall, 50, of Delaware County: Allegedly abused a 16-year-old as a church elder.
  • Terry Booth, 57, of Panama City, Florida: Accused of indecently assaulting a 16-year-old mentee.
  • Luis Manuel Ayala-Velasquez, 55, of Reading: Allegedly raped and abused a family member for years, beginning when she was 12. He was sentenced in July.

These cases follow charges against nine other Jehovah’s Witnesses members in 2023

Sheffer is set to be sentenced in February, court records show.

