'Serious' Crash Into Pole Hospitalizes Driver, Swatara Township Police Say

Police got the call to the "serious motor vehicle accident" in the 5600 block of Derry Street at 3:09 a.m., as stated in the release.

Arriving officers found the vehicle crashed off of the north shoulder of the road.

The driver was taken to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center, their current status is unknown.

The preliminary investigation determined the vehicle had been going west on the road when they left it for an unknown reason.

The crash remains under investigation by the Swatara Township Pollice Department with the assistance of the Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with information about this serious crash is asked to contact the police at 717-564-2550.

