Fair 86°

SHARE

'Serious' Crash Into Pole Hospitalizes Driver, Swatara Township Police Say

A driver is in the hospital after crashing their vehicle into a pole, Swatara Township police announced Thursday, Aug. 15.

Swatara Township police vehicle

Swatara Township police vehicle

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Swatara Township police department
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Police got the call to the "serious motor vehicle accident" in the 5600 block of Derry Street at 3:09 a.m., as stated in the release. 

Arriving officers found the vehicle crashed off of the north shoulder of the road. 

The driver was taken to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center, their current status is unknown. 

The preliminary investigation determined the vehicle had been going west on the road when they left it for an unknown reason. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Swatara Township Pollice Department with the assistance of the Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with information about this serious crash is asked to contact the police at 717-564-2550. 

to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE